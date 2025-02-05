Evan Kvinlaug, of Albany, died from injuries sustained in a wreck on State Route 67 (Amsterdam Road) in Charlton on Monday, Feb. 3, New York State Police said.

A tractor-trailer collided with Kvinlaug’s pickup truck at the intersection of West Line Road at around 12:45 p.m., ejecting him from his vehicle, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, as Daily Voice reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. State Route 67 was closed for nearly four hours between Jolly and Morrow roads while emergency crews investigated.

Kvinlaug graduated from Colonie High School in 2021 and worked as a mechanical technician at Abele Tractor & Equipment Co. in Albany, according to his Facebook page.

News of his untimely death sparked a flood of tributes on social media.

“You taught me so many life lessons, how to fix the most random [expletive], even how to drive a dump truck. I couldn’t ask for a better coworker and an even better friend,” Sam Joseph wrote on Facebook. “Forever in my heart.”

Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ballston Spa and receive free news updates.