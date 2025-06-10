The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 9, at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Kendall Way in the town of Malta, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Shields, of Malta, was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she crashed in the restaurant’s drive-thru line, deputies said. An investigation allegedly found that her blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.28%.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal. Authorities did not elaborate on the extent of any damage to the fast food joint.

Shields was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, DWI, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or greater. The charges are elevated due to Shields having a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years, deputies said.

She was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Malta Town Court at a later date.

