Fair 67°

SHARE

Christopher Brothers Charged In Ballston Hate Crime: Police

A 20-year-old Saratoga County man is facing felony hate crime charges after allegedly vandalizing a victim’s car, police said.

Christopher Brothers.

Christopher Brothers.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Deputies responded to a disturbance call on Blue Heron Way in the town of Ballston just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Christopher Brothers, 20, of Ballston Spa, struck the victim’s car with a hammer and jumped on top of it, causing over $1,500 in damage, police said.

Deputies alleged he intentionally targeted the victim, who is Black, because of his perceived race.

Brothers was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief as a hate crime and criminal contempt, both felonies. He is also accused of violating an order of protection by causing the damage.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to pretrial services pending further proceedings in Ballston Town Court.

to follow Daily Voice Ballston Spa and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE