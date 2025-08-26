The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on state Route 67 west of Route 9, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Alyssa Joly, 25, was driving while intoxicated when she left the roadway, struck a light pole, and overturned in the westbound lane, police said. Her vehicle came to rest in front of a Dunkin’ restaurant.

Joly was also speeding and failed to stay in her lane before the crash, according to police.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, as well as speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.

Joly was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to Malta Town Court at a later date.

