23-Year-Old Busted With Child Pornography In Milton Following Online Tip: Police

Alexander Floud, 23, was arrested following a multi-agency search of his Milton residence on Thursday, Feb. 6, New York State Police said.

Troopers with the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, along with the US Department of Homeland Security, uncovered images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

The search stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Floud was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. He was remanded to the Saratoga County jail on a $50,000 bond.

