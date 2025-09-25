Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Worker Crushed To Death By Forklift, Tractor Trailer In Baldwin: Homicide Squad

A 56-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Baldwin work site, Nassau County police announced on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Jillian Pikora
The incident happened at 2283 Grand Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 4:40 p.m., according to detectives.

The man was unloading pallets of building materials when he was crushed between a tractor trailer and a lull forklift, police said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where a physician pronounced him dead, authorities added.

The Homicide Squad is continuing its investigation with assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), police noted.

