Taiquan “Tay Tay” Cullum, 35, of Hempstead, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced on Friday, June 27, 2025.

According to Donnelly, Cullum was targeted in a shooting outside D’Ambiance bar in Baldwin around 1:57 a.m. on July 28, 2019. Jermaine Grant fired at Cullum seven times during a dispute. Cullum survived and retaliated later that morning.

Cullum retrieved a firearm and picked up co-defendant Deion Barros. The pair drove around Hempstead searching for Grant. Instead, they found 36-year-old Paul LaRue — a friend of Grant who had also been at the bar but had no involvement in the shooting — stopped at a red light in his Mercedes Benz at Clinton Street and Fulton Avenue.

Barros allegedly opened fire from the car, shooting LaRue three times and killing him. Then, the pair sped off.

“This was a cowardly act of retaliation that took the life of an innocent man who had no connection to the dispute,” Donnelly said. “Cullum chose to answer violence with violence, and in doing so has forever devastated Paul LaRue’s family.”

Cullum was arrested on August 22, 2023, while incarcerated at the Otisville Correctional Facility by Nassau County Police Department homicide detectives. His trial began on June 9, 2025, and the jury reached a verdict in less than five hours. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison at his sentencing scheduled for August 25, 2025.

Jermaine Grant, who attempted to kill Cullum, was convicted on October 27, 2022, of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and sentenced to 20 years on December 2, 2022.

Barros, 29, is still facing charges in connection with LaRue’s murder.

Cullum was represented by Gilbert Bayonne, Esq. and Philip Pierre, Esq. The case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel Stefanie Palma under the supervision of Jared Rosenblatt and Executive Assistant District Attorney Kevin Higgins.

