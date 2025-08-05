Rubenny Torres Duran, 29, of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, and his cousin, Jose Torres Moncion, 29, of Kings County, New York, were indicted after an investigation into illegal gun sales in Freeport and Baldwin between April and May 2025, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Both men were arraigned before Judge Helene Gugerty on multiple felony counts, including Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and several charges involving ghost guns, the DA’s office said.

Torres Duran faces additional counts, including eight charges of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Torres Duran sold four firearms—including three semiautomatic pistols and a ghost gun—on three separate occasions in Freeport and Baldwin. He allegedly sold the loaded pistols for between $900 and $1,540 each.

The cousins were arrested in Baldwin on June 11, 2025, when Nassau County Police located their vehicle in a parking lot on Grand Avenue. Investigators recovered five ghost guns from the trunk, including four 9 mm semiautomatic pistols and an assault rifle. Prosecutors said they also found large-capacity ammunition feeding devices for the assault rifle and one pistol.

“My office has zero tolerance for illegal gun sales in Nassau County and the trafficking of dangerous untraceable ghost guns specifically designed to dodge law enforcement detection,” DA Donnelly said. “These two defendants, cousins working together to allegedly deal firearms in our communities, put lives at risk.”

Torres Duran’s bail was set at $300,000 cash, $750,000 bond, and $1.25 million partially secured bond. Torres Moncion’s bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond.

If convicted, both face up to 25 years in prison. Torres Duran is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 9, while Torres Moncion is due back on Sept. 10.

The case is being prosecuted by Firearms Suppression and Intelligence Unit Chief Paula Cajdler under the supervision of Bureau Chief Nicholas Mauro.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office thanked the Nassau County Police Department Gang Investigations Squad, the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance.

