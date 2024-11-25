Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Stealing $900 Using Stolen Identity At Baldwin Bank

Nassau County Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One bank on Grand Avenue in Baldwin. Investigators said the suspect entered the bank, filled out a withdrawal slip using someone else’s identity, and withdrew $900 in cash.

The suspect is described having a thin build, standing about 5-foot-10. He has black hair, a black beard, a bald head, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, red sneakers, a gray coat, and a blue cast on his left hand.

Detectives urge anyone who believes they may have been victimized or who can identify the suspect to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

