Masked Burglar Creeps Into Baldwin Home, Flees With Tote Bag: Nassau County Police

Officers were called to a Wesley Street residence at 1:03 a.m. after a burglary in progress was reported, according to detectives.

The resident told police they heard the rear door open and then saw an unknown man in their kitchen. The suspect grabbed a white tote bag containing various items from a table before escaping out the back door, authorities said.

He was last seen running westbound on Wesley Street toward Grand Avenue.

Detectives described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black mask, and dark gloves, police detailed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous .

