Lewd Act In Car Lands Baldwin Man Behind Bars: Cops

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, after a 37-year-old female victim saw a man “exposing himself and touching his genitals” while sitting in a gray 2018 Nissan Maxima outside a home in Baldwin, police said.

The man, identified as Christopher Morris, 30, was located after “a thorough investigation” and was “placed under arrest without incident,” police said.

Morris is charged with public lewdness and was issued an appearance ticket returnable on Monday, July 14, to First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, according to the report.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the defendant is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

