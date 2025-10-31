According to the Eighth Squad, Joseph Borrello, who police say is undomiciled, was identified as the suspect responsible for a string of break-ins at numerous Nassau County establishments.

Borrello broke glass doors and windows to gain entry, taking various items and U.S. currency before fleeing, detectives said.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives located and arrested Borrello without incident on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 11:58 a.m. No injuries were reported, police said.

Borrello is charged with eleven counts of Felony Burglary (3rd Degree), six counts of Felony Criminal Mischief (2nd Degree), four counts of Misdemeanor Petit Larceny, three counts of Felony Grand Larceny (3rd Degree), two counts of Felony Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree), one count of Felony Grand Larceny (4th Degree), and one count of Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief (4th Degree).

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, according to the police.

