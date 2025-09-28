Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Homicide: Woman’s Body Pulled From Pond In Baldwin, Nassau County Police

A death investigation is underway after an unknown woman’s body was recovered from a pond on Long Island, police announced on Sunday, Sept. 28.

View of Milburn Pond Park from the street.

View of Milburn Pond Park from the street.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
View of Milburn Pond Park from the street.

View of Milburn Pond Park from the street.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to Milburn Pond for a report of a body in the water in Baldwin, Sunday, Sept. 28, at 7:50 a.m., police said.

The woman was recovered by responding officers and pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau County Police paramedics. The Homicide Squad is investigating the death, which remains of an undetermined nature, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or submit a web tip, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Baldwin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE