Elieta Urbina-Palacios was last seen leaving her Inwood residence at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, according to detectives. She was reported missing to police on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

Elieta is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said her clothing description and intended destination remain unknown.

The Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad is asking anyone with information about Elieta’s whereabouts to call them at (516) 573-7347 or dial 911. Authorities said all callers will remain anonymous.

