Driver Killed After SUV Crashes Into House In Baldwin

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in Baldwin.

Nassau County Police said a 49-year-old man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tucson eastbound on Grand Terrace Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway.

The SUV struck a fence and then a home at 917 Grand Terrace Ave., causing exterior damage.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His name has not yet been released.

The residence was occupied at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

