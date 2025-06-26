Emergency crews in Baldwin responded to Merrick Road near Lakeside Drive for reports of a fire in a three-story apartment building at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Baldwin, Bethpage, and Garden City fire departments, according to social media posts.

Images shared on Facebook by LI Fire Buff showed a thick plume of black smoke shooting from the rear of the building as firefighters used ladders to reach the roof.

Everyone made it out safely, but dozens of families were displaced, Baldwin Fire Chief Doug Eberhart said. Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

Those impacted by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross.

The building is being condemned due to partial collapses in several places, Nassau County Police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

