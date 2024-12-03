Combative 29-Year-Old Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At Baldwin Home, Police Say

Nassau County Police were called for a disturbance at a Baldwin residence on Bonnie Drive at around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Officers encountered Karlhentz Louissaint, who began acting irate and attacked them, police said. He was reportedly violent and combative as officers attempted to get him into handcuffs.

Two officers suffered injuries during the ordeal and were treated at a hospital. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

Louissaint was arrested on suspicion of:

Menacing

Criminal mischief

Assault

Resisting arrest

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

