Combative 29-Year-Old Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At Baldwin Home, Police Say

A 29-year-old man is accused of injuring two officers during an arrest at a Long Island home.

Karlhentz Louissaint, age 29, is accused of assault two Nassau County Police officers at a Baldwin residence on Bonnie Drive on Monday, Dec. 2.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department // Google Maps street view
Nassau County Police were called for a disturbance at a Baldwin residence on Bonnie Drive at around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Officers encountered Karlhentz Louissaint, who began acting irate and attacked them, police said. He was reportedly violent and combative as officers attempted to get him into handcuffs.

Two officers suffered injuries during the ordeal and were treated at a hospital. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

Louissaint was arrested on suspicion of:

  • Menacing
  • Criminal mischief
  • Assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 3. 

