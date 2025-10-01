The scam happened Sunday, Jan. 19, in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

A 46-year-old man agreed to buy a 2024 Acura MDX through Facebook Marketplace. He met the seller near his Baldwin home, tested out the vehicle, and paid $38,000 in cash, police said. The seller handed over a key fob, a title, and identification.

The next day, the victim parked the SUV in his driveway when an unknown man remotely unlocked the vehicle, got inside, and drove away. The victim called 911 to report the theft.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Edwin Ortiz of Brooklyn. Detectives arrested Ortiz on Tuesday, Sept. 30, without incident.

Ortiz is charged with grand larceny, forgery, and identity theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 1, at First District Court in Hempstead.

