$2M In Labor Theft Uncovered In Nassau: District Attorney

Donnelly said her office’s Major Financial Frauds Bureau has prosecuted cases involving wage theft, workers’ compensation fraud, and prevailing wage violations this year, resulting in felony arrests, restitution, and bans on companies performing public projects.

“I am incredibly proud of the work done by my prosecutors,” Donnelly said. “This is not just about dollars and cents. It’s about justice for the hardworking men and women of Nassau County who were taken advantage of by heartless crooks.”

Among the cases:

Timeless Body II, LLC in Garden City: Co-owners Jason Sichel and Neil Sims allegedly scammed two prospective employees into paying $6,000 each for training certificates that were never provided, prosecutors said. The women were then forced to perform unlicensed procedures and were never paid for roughly 150 hours of work. Sichel and Sims, charged with more than $16,000 in theft, pleaded not guilty and face up to seven years in prison. They are due back in court on Friday, Sept. 19.

GC Stud Inc. of Rockville Centre: Owner Mahendranauth Khargie, 36, allegedly underreported $3.5 million in payroll, evading $1.54 million in workers’ compensation premiums, investigators said. He pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and insurance fraud and faces up to 15 years in prison. He is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

BJA Renovations Corp. of North Babylon: The asbestos and demolition company was sentenced in August for stealing more than $80,000 from workers at Merrick and Oceanside schools. The company and its president, Nicholas Barnett, are banned from public work projects for five years. A co-defendant, Joseph Demasco, is scheduled to be sentenced in November and ordered to repay $81,592 to more than 40 workers.

Prosecutors also reached non-prosecution agreements in five additional cases this year, securing $363,000 in restitution for 37 workers, including $130,000 for one victim denied prevailing wages.

