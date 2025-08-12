Toddler Struck, Killed In Parking Lot At Belmont State Park

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, in the park’s north parking lot in the Town of Babylon.

An Acura hit the child, who later died from their injuries, police said. The driver immediately called 911 and stayed at the scene. They are cooperating with investigators.

Following an investigation, State Police determined there was no criminality involved in the incident.

Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

