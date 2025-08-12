Fair 84°

Toddler Struck, Killed In Parking Lot At Belmont State Park

A 2-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at Belmont Lake State Park, according to New York State Police.

Belmont State Park.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jimerb
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, in the park’s north parking lot in the Town of Babylon.

An Acura hit the child, who later died from their injuries, police said. The driver immediately called 911 and stayed at the scene. They are cooperating with investigators.

Following an investigation, State Police determined there was no criminality involved in the incident.

