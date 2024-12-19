Step inside Talina Osteria in Babylon, and you’ll find yourself transported to Italy’s Romagna region, where rustic charm, handmade pastas, and family traditions take center stage.

The eatery – located at 376 Deer Park Road – held its grand opening in mid September under the direction of owner Massimiliano Gargiulo, mixologist Pietro Faetanini, and Chef Brittany Middlemiss.

Since then, it’s quickly gained favor with local foodies.

Together, the trio has created a dining experience that combines authentic Italian flavors with a warm, nostalgic atmosphere.

“We wanted to bring a new experience of Italian food to Long Island,” Gargiulo told Daily Voice. “When you walk in, the food, the music, and the décor all transport you to another place.”

At the heart of the design is Faetanini’s grandmother, Natalina, who was a pasta maker in Romagna. Repurposed wood pallets, woven baskets turned into lanterns, and rolling pins hanging from the ceiling all contribute to the rustic vibe fashioned in her honor.

“A grandmother with six gears and a turbo engine in the kitchen, the same one that burns in Pietro’s passion for everything he does, you can always see it in his eyes,” the eatery wrote on Instagram.

The menu is a celebration of traditional Romagna fare, with dishes that have quickly become customer favorites. One standout is the Strozzapretti Pasta, each piece rolled by hand using Italian “00” flour and water.

“It’s a typical pasta shape from Romagna,” Gargiulo explained.

Another must-try is the Fasul alla Faetanini, a dish of braised beans with pancetta and rosemary, served alongside freshly baked focaccia.

“People are always surprised how delicious it is,” said Gargiulo, who warned that the dish “can be addicting.”

For those looking to try something new, the menu features house-made Piadinas, flatbreads stuffed with stracchino cheese.

“It’s a first for many people!” Gargiulo said.

Talina Osteria’s mission is simple: to share a glimpse of Romagna through food, memories, and emotions.

“Good food is nostalgic,” said Gargiulo. “Our pasta and piadina will be just that.”

Since launching, Talina Osteria has racked up several glowing reviews, including from Jacqueline Di Donato, who raved about the “warmth and good vibes.”

"Visited last night and felt transported to Rome,” she wrote on the Long Island Restaurant Group on Facebook.

“Excellent drink selection, lovely wines and creative cocktails.”

Talina Osteria is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

