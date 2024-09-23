Southern State Fatality: Driver Killed, 4 Hospitalized Following 2-Car Babylon Crash

The wreck happened in Babylon, in the westbound lanes near exit 39S, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

New York State Police said a Honda sedan was speeding when it struck a Honda compact SUV causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in the tree line.

The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Ronaldo Collado, of West Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Four passengers in Collado’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Lindenhurst man, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. New York State Police is asking anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

Sunday's crash came amid a particularly deadly weekend on Long Island roadways. Two people were killed in a West Babylon crash early Saturday, Sept. 21, and a 17-year-old boy died in a single-car wreck in Merrick early Sunday.

In another incident early Saturday, a 55-year-old man was struck and killed in North Massapequa while crossing Hicksville Road. The driver then fled the scene.

