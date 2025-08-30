The stabbing happened inside a home on Park Avenue near Siegel Avenue at 11:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, according to police.

Robert Bozowski, 35, of Yonkers, pulled a knife during a verbal altercation and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police explained.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and remains in serious condition, authorities said.

Bozowski was stopped on the westbound Southern State Parkway, west of Belmont Avenue, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday and taken into custody. He was charged with Felony Assault First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Fourth Degree, police said.

He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to the release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Babylon and receive free news updates.