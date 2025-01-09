Reynaldo Collado, 49, was tragically killed on Sept. 22, 2024, when his vehicle was struck by Felix Jose Pantaleon Tavarez, 22, who faces manslaughter and related charges for the crash.

Loved ones are honoring Collado's memory through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $8,798 of its $20,000 goal to cover funeral costs and transport his remains. Visitation services for Reynaldo Collado were held on Sept. 30, 2024, at Fabrizio Funeral Chapels, according to his obituary.

On the campaign page, Collado is remembered as a kind and humble man who left an indelible mark on the lives he touched. "He left a great mark on our hearts forever," his loved ones wrote. "We will remember him with his smile, humility, and big heart full of love to offer in abundance."

To contribute, visit the GoFundMe page here.

