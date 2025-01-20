Jack Shapiro, 54, of Holbrook, was remembered as a man of many passions, including his service as a decorated NYPD sergeant, his craftwork, and his dedication to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and surfing.

Richard Joseph Stamm, a close friend, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media Sunday night, describing Shapiro as a man taken "in the prime of his life doing what he loved."

Stamm, along with his father, Brian, is planning a paddle-out tribute in Shapiro's honor at Gilgo Beach in the coming months. The community is invited to join and is encouraged to share the details within the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and surfing communities.

"Please DM me or my father if you would like to help and/or participate. We are open to suggestions on when would be best," Stamm wrote.

Details about the event will be shared as plans come together.

Shapiro is remembered as a kind and dedicated individual who made an impact on everyone he met.

The family is invited to share information about Jack with Daily by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

