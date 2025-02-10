Maria Rubino, 38, of Great Neck, was supervising children between four months and 18 months old at Pride and Joy Childcare in Babylon when she fainted at approximately 12:40 p.m., authorities said.

Paramedics responding to the scene smelled alcohol on Rubino’s breath and noted signs of intoxication by drugs and/or alcohol, police said. She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment.

Child Protective Services was alerted, and an investigation was launched. Officers from the First Precinct Investigative Unit determined Rubino was under the influence while responsible for five children.

She was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Her arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip is pending.

