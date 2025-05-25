Joseph Neumeyer, 28, a dual U.S.-German citizen, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Israel, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

Molotov Cocktails Outside The Embassy

Neumeyer allegedly showed up at the U.S. Embassy’s Tel Aviv branch on Sunday, May 19, with a dark backpack loaded with three Molotov cocktails. Security intercepted him about two meters from an employee entrance, where he spit on a guard, said “f–k you” multiple times in English, and attempted to flee, prosecutors said.

In the scuffle, Neumeyer dropped his backpack. A search revealed three improvised incendiary devices containing flammable liquid. Israeli bomb squad officers were called to the scene and confirmed the presence of vodka-filled bottles designed for destruction.

Violent Posts, Conspiracies, And Eurovision Politics

Neumeyer’s social media was filled with violent threats, conspiracies, and fringe political rants, authorities said. On May 19, he posted: “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f—k the west.” Other messages included threats to kill Trump and Elon Musk.

He also praised Israel and Russia, promoted conspiracy theories about U.S. elections, and called Obama and Trump “English-controlled.” In one post, he urged fans to vote for Israeli Eurovision singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova Festival massacre.

Tracked To Hotel, Deported, Detained

Israeli law enforcement tracked Neumeyer to a hotel just five blocks from the embassy and arrested him. He admitted to spitting on the guard and acknowledged the bottles in his backpack were Molotov cocktails, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 25, Israeli authorities deported Neumeyer to the United States, where he was immediately taken into custody by the FBI and brought before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in the Eastern District of New York. He was ordered held without bail.

Self-Styled CEO, Academic, And AI Founder

On Facebook, Neumeyer described himself with the biblical phrase: “To much is given, much is required.” His public profile listed lofty titles including CEO and Founder of Imladris AI and Atlas Light Company, with prior roles at firms named Newton Prints, Newton Global, and Barsi.

He claimed to have studied at William & Mary, Skidmore College, University of Denver, and UCD’s Smurfit Graduate Business School, and said he lived in London, United Kingdom, though he was originally from Denver, Colorado.

His public profiles linked to websites like josephneumeyer.com, atlas-quantum.com, and imladrisai.com, painting a picture of a self-styled geo-strategist and entrepreneur involved in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and finance.

DOJ: ‘This Will Not Be Tolerated’

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called the attack “despicable,” pledging to bring Neumeyer to justice.

The FBI’s Washington and New York Field Offices, as well as legal attachés and Israeli law enforcement, played key roles in Neumeyer’s capture and return.

Possible 20-Year Sentence

Neumeyer is charged with attempting to destroy U.S. property by fire or explosive, a federal offense that carries a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

“Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction,” added U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella. “We will not tolerate violence in our homeland or abroad.”

