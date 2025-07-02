Robert “RJ” Buerkle, of West Babylon, was gravely injured after his motorcycle collided with a turning pickup truck on Tappan Avenue in Babylon just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, as Daily Voice reported.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead. The 84-year-old pickup driver was not injured.

In the wake of the heartbreaking loss, the community has rallied around his family. A GoFundMe campaign launched for his mother and siblings raised more than $31,000 in less than 24 hours.

“RJ was an extraordinary young man. He lit up every room with his smile and had a way of making everyone around him feel seen and loved,” Buerkle’s cousin, Samantha Tonn, wrote.

“He was smart, kind, and always willing to lend a hand. His presence was a gift to all of us, and the world is dimmer without him.”

Those interested in supporting the family can donate through GoFundMe here.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County First Squad at 631-854-8152.

