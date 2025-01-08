Felix Jose Pantaleon Tavarez, 22, was allegedly driving recklessly in his 2014 Honda Civic westbound near North Babylon on Sept. 22, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Investigators said Pantaleon Tavarez was weaving through lanes, recording himself on his cellphone, and driving at an excessive speed when he rear-ended a 2009 Honda CRV near exit 39S, causing both vehicles to veer off the road and crash into the tree line.

The driver of the CRV, Reynaldo Collado, 49, of West Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers in the CRV were transported to local hospitals with injuries, including one who sustained serious fractures and is undergoing rehabilitation. Pantaleon Tavarez was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Roadways should be safe, not deadly,” DA Tierney said. “We will seek justice for Mr. Collado’s family and hold this defendant accountable for his alleged actions.”

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) assisted at the scene.

Pantaleon Tavarez was arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 7, before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins, who ordered him held without bail. He is charged with:

Manslaughter in the Second Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Three counts of Assault in the Third Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Reckless Driving

Related traffic offenses, including speeding, failure to maintain lane, and use of portable electronic devices

Pantaleon Tavarez is represented by the Legal Aid Society and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 16, 2025. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Rosenheck of the Vehicular Crime Bureau. Investigator Kevin Doyle of the New York State Police conducted the investigation.

Visitation services for Reynaldo Collado were held on Sept. 30, 2024, at Fabrizio Funeral Chapels, according to his obituary.

Collado was laid to eternal rest in the Dominican Republic.

