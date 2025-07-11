When Bobby Votino asked a simple question in the Long Island Foodies Facebook group — “Is there anywhere in Suffolk that serves over the top milkshakes?” — the answers came pouring in thicker than a double-churned chocolate malt.

Three local favorites quickly rose to the top of the frothy fray: Babylon Burger Bar, Burgerology, and Dang BBQ — each earning multiple mentions and milky praise from fans.

Babylon Burger Bar may keep things classic, but their creamy creations hit the sweet spot. With flavors like Cookies N’ Cream and Black and White, this downtown staple proves you don’t need a circus on top to shake up your taste buds.

But if you do want a circus on top? Enter Burgerology, the mad scientists of milkshakes. With locations in Stony Brook, Huntington, Farmingdale, and more, they’ve turned dessert into full-blown performance art.

Their Campfire Milkshake is basically s’mores in a glass — toasted marshmallows and graham cracker crust included. The Surprise Party Milkshake, meanwhile, is a carnival dream, topped with cotton candy and a giant lollipop.

And then there’s Dang BBQ, where the “super shakes” are anything but subtle. From the Candy Shop — loaded with gummy bears, Nerds, and enough sprinkles to coat a dance floor — to the Cereal Killa, a fruity pebbled fever dream crowned with a strawberry Pop-Tart, these $16 showstoppers are as extra as it gets. Find them in Islip and Seaford.

So whether you’re craving nostalgia or novelty, these Long Island milkshake masters are whipping up the goods.

