Babylon Facebook Marketplace Scammer Admits Dragging Victim With Car, Breaking Man's Pelvis

Jordan Behling, 23, of Wheatley Heights, pleaded guilty to robbery and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 19, in connection with the June 2023 incident

Prosecutors said Behling arranged to sell a PlayStation 5 console to the victim through Facebook Marketplace. When he arrived at the victim’s home in an SUV, the victim handed him $280 in cash through the car window.

But instead of handing over the PS5, Behling sped off while the victim was still partially inside the car. Video surveillance showed Behling weaving through traffic and intersections for two blocks in an attempt to shake the man from his vehicle.

He eventually sideswiped a parked car, knocking the victim to the ground, before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a shattered pelvis and underwent multiple surgeries, according to prosecutors.

An investigation by Suffolk County Police revealed that the Chevy Equinox used in the attack had been rented by a family member of Behling. The vehicle was later found and impounded as evidence.

Investigators also determined that Behling had carried out similar scams on two other victims who also arranged to buy a PlayStation 5 from him through Facebook Marketplace.

In court Thursday, Behling pleaded guilty to the following counts:

First-degree robbery (felony)

First- and second-degree assault (felony)

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury (felony)

“We will not tolerate theft in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Worse still, this defendant coupled his theft with violence. That equation equals prison.”

Behling is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison in February 2025.

