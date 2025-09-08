Rory Hogan, 60, of Babylon, was indicted in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Sept. 5, on grand larceny and related charges.

Hogan, the owner of Riteway Marine Solutions in Babylon, took boats from more than ten clients under the agreement that he would sell them and deliver the proceeds, between October 2023 and April 2025, prosecutors said.

Instead, investigators allege Hogan sold the vessels and kept the money for himself while telling customers the sales had not yet happened.

In one case, Hogan allegedly withheld $250,000 from the sale of a client’s boat, prosecutors said. In another, he allegedly sold a boat for over $70,000 without paying the owner, according to investigators.

The district attorney’s office also claims Hogan knowingly wrote checks from accounts with insufficient funds, including checks drawn on closed accounts, between August 2024 and April 2025.

“When boat owners entrusted this defendant with their vessels, they expected honest business practices and timely payment of proceeds,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Instead, the defendant allegedly exploited that trust, converting thousands of dollars for his personal use while leaving his clients empty-handed.”

Hogan surrendered Friday and was arraigned on charges of second-degree grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and issuing bad checks. He was released from custody, as the charges are non-bail eligible under state law.

If convicted on the top count, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Hogan to call the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-5602.

