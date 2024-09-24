Aspiring Nurse On Life Support, Funeral Set For Second Teen In Double Fatal West Babylon Crash

The wreck happened in West Babylon, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Suffolk County Police said a Kia sedan was heading eastbound on Railroad Avenue when it ran a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and slammed into a Kia SUV.

The impact killed the sedan driver, 33-year-old Michael Desmond, of Lindenhurst, and a passenger in the SUV, 18-year-old Riley Goot, of Babylon.

The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old Babylon girl, and two other passengers – two 18-year-old Babylon men – were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An additional passenger, a 16-year-old West Babylon boy, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Goot graduated from West Babylon High School earlier this year. Relatives remembered him as “an amazing young man” and “ray of light” on a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with memorial expenses.

“His family is devastated. Riley was an amazing big brother, friend, son, student, and athlete,” said campaign organizer Rachel Morris. “Anyone who knew Riley knew how truly awesome he was, and he will be missed.”

Funeral services for Goot are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Babylon. The fundraiser had collected nearly $17,000 as of Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, the crash spelled double tragedy for the family of brother and sister Austin and Bella Trezza.

Bella had just picked up the teens from a party and was driving them home when they were “thrown into a pile of destruction,” reads a GoFundMe.

The teen, a senior at St. John the Baptist High School and aspiring nurse, remains on life support after suffering severe brain trauma.

"Every parent's worst nightmare," said campaign organizer Gina DellaMonica.

“She has lost her spleen, a tremendous amount of blood, and has more broken bones than the doctors wanted to count."

DellaMonica described the girl's outlook as "not bright."

"Which is so devastating, especially knowing the bright ray of sunshine she is in this world.”

Austin Trezza, a volunteer firefighter at the West Babylon Fire Department, was listed in stable condition after undergoing multiple surgeries. He faces “a long haul ahead” that may include additional surgeries and rehabilitation, DellaMonica said.

“This is all without the emotional healing that will be necessary,” she added.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe for the siblings had raised over $163,000.

A prayer vigil for all of the victims was held at St. John the Baptist High School on Monday evening, Sept. 23.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

