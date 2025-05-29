Emergency crews in Rensselaer County responded to Burden Lake in the town of Sand Lake for reports of a man struggling in the water just before 2 p.m. Monday, May 26.

Good Samaritans pulled James Slater, 31, from the lake and attempted life-saving measures until police and emergency medical personnel arrived, New York State Police said.

Despite their best efforts, Slater, of Averill Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Additional details about Slater’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are encouraged to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

