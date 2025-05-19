Sixth Rabid Raccoon Found In Amityville This Year: Here's How To Protect Yourself, Pets

The raccoon, found dead in Amityville on Saturday, May 10, tested positive for rabies, with results confirmed by New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center. There were no known human or pet exposures linked to this incident, Suffolk County Health Department officials said.

It marks the sixth locally acquired case of rabid raccoons in Amityville in 2025. Prior to this year, Suffolk County had not reported a rabid raccoon since 2009.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said he’s worried that the warmer weather could bring more interaction between wildlife and pets.

We encourage residents in the southwestern part of Suffolk County to keep their pets close to them and check to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” Pigott said.

What You Should Know About Rabies

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the saliva or nervous tissue of infected animals. If untreated after exposure, it is almost always fatal, health officials warned.

Early symptoms in humans may include fever, irritability, and itching at the site of exposure. The illness progresses quickly to include paralysis, throat spasms, convulsions, and delirium.

Health Department Guidelines to Protect Against Rabies:

Vaccinate all dogs, cats, and ferrets as required by law.

Keep pets leashed or confined, especially at night.

Avoid contact with unknown animals, especially those behaving strangely.

Do not feed wildlife or stray animals.

Secure garbage cans and do not leave food outdoors.

Do not touch or handle dead animals—use gloves and tools to move carcasses if necessary.

Teach children to report animal bites or scratches immediately.

Report Unusual Animal Behavior or Encounters

The Suffolk County Health Department asked the public to report sightings of abnormally acting raccoons to local police at 631-852-COPS or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0250.

In Babylon, Huntington, Islip or Smithtown, report dead raccoons to php@suffolkcountyny.gov or call 631-852-5900 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

You can find more information about rabies on the New York State Department of Health website.

