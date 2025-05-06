Recall Issued For Baked Beans Sold In 23 States, Including NY

The beans, made by Vietti Food Group and sold under the Yellowstone brand, are being pulled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product contains undeclared soy, posing a risk to individuals with a soy allergy or severe sensitivity. Consuming the affected product could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions, the FDA said.

The recall involves 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans with a lot code of “Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028,” printed on the bottom of each can.

The beans were distributed through retailers in the following 23 states:

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled beans are urged to return them to the store for a full refund.

For questions, contact Vietti Food Group at 513-682-2474 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time, or email recall@zwanfood.com.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.