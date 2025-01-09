The investigation into Eastern Foot Spa, located at 143 Merrick Road, began after numerous community complaints, police said in a release on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted the raid at 3:28 p.m. alongside the Amityville Village Police Department, the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal, and a building inspector.

Two women from Flushing were arrested in connection with the investigation:

Yu, Lien Hua, 38, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony, and two counts of prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Lin, Yan-Hua, 44, was charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony, and one count of prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Babylon also issued multiple violations to the business, authorities said.

Both Yu and Lin were issued desk appearance tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

