Three women were arrested for prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession during a raid at Eastern Foot Spa, located at 143 Merrick Road in Amityville, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

The latest raid came in response to community complaints and was carried out by Suffolk County Police First Precinct’s Investigative and Community Support Units, the Human Trafficking Unit, and Amityville Police, along with the Village of Amityville’s Building Inspector and Fire Marshal.

The following women, all from Flushing, were taken into custody:

Liu Yongzhen, 49

Xihua Wei, 50

Yuefang Huang, 42

Each was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession (Felony).

Prostitution (Misdemeanor).

All three were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The Village of Amityville has since shut down the business due to multiple building code violations.

This is the second bust at Eastern Foot Spa in recent months. Two women were previously arrested there in January 2025 on similar charges. Click here to read about the first one.

