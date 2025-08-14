Paulin Cerisier, 29, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 14, in the shooting death of Maresse Dickerson-Stevenson.

It followed his June conviction for second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. on July 18, 2021. Cerisier drove from Pennsylvania to Amityville, entered a backyard party, and approached 41-year-old Maresse Dickerson-Stevenson, his ex-girlfriend’s uncle.

Without provocation, he shot the victim in the left shoulder before fleeing, prosecutors said. Dickerson-Stevenson was pronounced dead a short time later.

After evading capture for three years, Cerisier was arrested in July 2024 at a hotel in Washington County, Pennsylvania, by Suffolk County Police homicide detectives.

Along with his prison sentence, Cerisier will serve five years of post-release supervision.

“While today’s sentence does not bring back Maresse Dickerson-Stevenson, it does ensure that there was justice for the victim and his family,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

