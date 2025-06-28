Matthew Serritella, 21, was taken into custody after the Suffolk County Police Department's Street Takeover Task Force found his 2004 Infinity sedan outside his home on Sandpiper Lane around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, June 27, according to police.

The arrest stems from a high-speed chase that began around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, when officers tried to stop the vehicle on the eastbound LIE near Exit 61 in Ronkonkoma. Police say Serritella fled southbound on Patchogue Holbrook Road, refusing to pull over while allegedly driving without headlights.

Investigators say they were able to identify his vehicle and locate it at his residence nearly a week later. It was impounded at the scene.

Serritella was charged with Reckless Driving and Unlawful Fleeing from Police. He was also issued 13 traffic summonses, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.