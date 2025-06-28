Light Rain Fog/Mist 65°

Matthew Serritella Charged After 130 MPH LIE Chase

A Long Island man who sped away from officers at 130 mph with his headlights off on the Long Island Expressway was tracked down and arrested at his home in Coram, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, June 28.

The vehicle being impounded after the owner, Matthew Serritella, 21, of Coram, was arrested for Reckless Driving and Unlawful Fleeing from the police.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Matthew Serritella, 21, was taken into custody after the Suffolk County Police Department's Street Takeover Task Force found his 2004 Infinity sedan outside his home on Sandpiper Lane around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, June 27, according to police.

The arrest stems from a high-speed chase that began around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, when officers tried to stop the vehicle on the eastbound LIE near Exit 61 in Ronkonkoma. Police say Serritella fled southbound on Patchogue Holbrook Road, refusing to pull over while allegedly driving without headlights.

Investigators say they were able to identify his vehicle and locate it at his residence nearly a week later. It was impounded at the scene.

Serritella was charged with Reckless Driving and Unlawful Fleeing from Police. He was also issued 13 traffic summonses, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 17.

