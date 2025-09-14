Joshua Deluna, 32, of North Amityville, got into an altercation with a 43-year-old Copiague man in front of a home, police said.

During the fight, Deluna allegedly stabbed the man multiple times. The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment, according to police. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Deluna was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15, at First District Court in Central Islip, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.