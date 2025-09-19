Jimmy Kimmel Reportedly Wants To Permanently Cut Ties With ABC

ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its schedule indefinitely on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major affiliate owner Nexstar said it would preempt the show “for the foreseeable future” over Kimmel’s comments about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The flap stems from Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15, monologue, when he said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” prompting swift backlash and station pushback.

Now, the relationship between Kimmel and ABC has “reached a boiling point,” and the host intends to “break his relationship with ABC forever,” a source told Yahoo.com.

The comedian was suspended by ABC this week and is not taking the decision well, the outlet reported.

As it is, Kimmel’s current contract with ABC is set to expire in a few months, according to CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.

The suspension came after a rapid escalation that included pressure from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who condemned Kimmel’s remarks and warned ABC and its affiliates about potential regulatory exposure over broadcast licenses.

Soon after Carr’s comments on Wednesday, Sept. 17, major groups including Nexstar and Sinclair preempted the show; Sinclair also demanded an apology and a donation to Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

ABC, owned by Disney, then announced it was pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely amid the affiliate revolt.

Civil liberties groups and several Democratic officials have condemned Carr’s actions as an abuse of power and a threat to First Amendment freedoms, with some House Democrats calling for his resignation and a congressional inquiry.

Nexstar, one of the largest station owners in the US with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 115 markets, said its ABC affiliates will continue preemptions “for the foreseeable future.”

ABC and Nexstar have not provided timelines for when the show might return to affected markets or the network schedule. For now, stations are slotting alternate programming while the standoff continues.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted and executive produced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US.

The Brooklyn‑born, Las Vegas–raised comedian first broke out on Comedy Central with “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “The Man Show,” and later produced “Crank Yankers,” “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald,” and “The Andy Milonakis Show.”

He has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards three times and the Academy Awards four times, most recently in 2024.

