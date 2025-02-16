'I Made A Mistake:' Amityville Singer Has 'The Voice' Coaches Doubling Back

Coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé quickly turned their chairs for Kiernan, of Amityville, but Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine held back.

After the song ended, Kiernan told the judges he was passionate about songwriting and using his music to represent his community.

Ballerini admitted she made a mistake by not turning her chair.

"I didn't turn my chair, I'm not quite sure why," she told Kiernan.

Not willing to let him go, she used the first-ever "Coach Replay" to fight for him, telling Kiernan, "I made a mistake. I think you are fantastic. I would really love to put my name in the running here." The coach replay allows coaches to choose a performer even if they didn't turn their chair for them.

John Legend confirmed the historic moment, saying, "Kelsea is the first coach to use the Coach Replay — to try to steal."

Ballerini doubled down, saying, "I really messed up."

Her gamble paid off—Kiernan chose Ballerini as his coach.

Kiernan's Instagram says he's the founder of the NYC Queer Music Festival.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. Click here to watch Dan Kiernan's audition.

