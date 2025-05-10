Mostly Cloudy 67°

Harold Deters Killed In Montauk Highway Crash: Police

A 79-year-old Long Island man was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle on Montauk Highway in Copiague, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, May 10.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jillian Pikora
Harold Deters, of Amityville, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane and slammed into a 2013 Ford Escape at the intersection with South Emerson Avenue around 5:40 a.m., police said.

Deters was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

The Ford’s driver a 66-year-old woman and her 42-Year-Old passenger—both of West Babylon—were also transported to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety inspections. Detectives from the First Squad are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 631-854-8152.

