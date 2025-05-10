Harold Deters, of Amityville, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane and slammed into a 2013 Ford Escape at the intersection with South Emerson Avenue around 5:40 a.m., police said.

Deters was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

The Ford’s driver a 66-year-old woman and her 42-Year-Old passenger—both of West Babylon—were also transported to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety inspections. Detectives from the First Squad are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 631-854-8152.

