The crash happened in Amityville at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to Ray Raimundi, a spokesperson for the MTA.

The westbound train was headed to the Amityville Station when the crash occurred. The person was pronounced dead and the passengers were accommodated by another train just before 6:15 a.m., Raimundi said.

Sources tell Daily Voice that this was a suspected suicide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.