Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Placed Under Arrest At Hospital After Stabbing Incident

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sanchez, 38, was arrested at an area hospital and preliminarily charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.

IMPD said he remains hospitalized and has not been booked into jail.

“All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought,” the department said, adding that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision and that an arrest is merely an accusation.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, and found two men hurt on the street, one of them Sanchez, the IMPD said.

He was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in critical condition, TMZ, the outlet that first reported the incident, said. Detectives believe it was an isolated encounter between the two men and not a random attack, and noted that neither is a local resident.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to work Sunday’s Colts–Raiders broadcast at Lucas Oil Stadium for FOX Sports.

Earlier report: Fox TV Analyst, Former NY Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez Critically Injured After Stabbing

The network said he is in stable condition and thanked the medical team: “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

A Long Beach, California, native, Sanchez starred at USC and was drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009, leading them to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

He later played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington before retiring in 2019 and moving into broadcasting with ESPN and then FOX Sports and FS1.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.