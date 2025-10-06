Electric Scooter Rider, 35, Airlifted After Crash With Car In Amityville: Police

A 35-year-old Lindenhurst man, was traveling east on Louden Avenue when he went through a red light and collided with a 2007 Mazda at County Line Road in Amityville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, according to police.

The Mazda was being driven by Randall Morency, 21, of Massapequa, authorities said.

The e-scooter rider was flown by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while Morency was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said anyone with information on the crash should contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.