Cop Needed Tourniquet After Knife Attack In Amity Harbor, Police Say

The incident happened in Amity Harbor, near Gibbs Road and Western Concourse, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 6.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 caller reporting men attempting to steal items from vehicles, the agency said. Arriving officers quickly arrested one suspect, but a second suspect, Steven Vasquez, reportedly took off running.

Officers located the 22-year-old Vasquez a short time later hiding under a car. While attempting to flee, he stabbed an officer in the upper right thigh and slashed his face, according to police.

Colleagues applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s leg to control the bleeding before he was taken to the hospital. The officer has since been released.

Vasquez, of Bay Shore, was arrested on the following counts:

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Menacing a police officer

Grand larceny

He and the second suspect, 19-year-old Marcello Martinez, of North Babylon, were scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 7.

