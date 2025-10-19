Officers from the First Precinct responded to 9 Francine Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, after a 911 caller reported a man with a gunshot wound, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Robin Moscoso-Hernandez of Bethpage with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested 20-year-old Bryan Ventura-Ramirez, who lives in the Francine Avenue home, charging him with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, police detailed.

Ventura-Ramirez is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 20, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Details about Robin Moscoso-Hernandez's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share details with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

