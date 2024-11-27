Bomb Threats, Swatting Incidents Target Trump Cabinet Picks, Appointees, Spokesperson Says

According to a statement by the Trump-Vance Transition Team released Wednesday, Nov. 27, several individuals associated with the incoming administration were subjected to threats ranging from bomb scares to "swatting" incidents, in which false reports are made to dispatch emergency responders to someone's location.

Law enforcement responded swiftly to ensure the safety of those targeted, the team said.

“President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman.

Leavitt added that President Trump remains focused on "uniting our nation" and emphasized that intimidation tactics will not deter the administration’s efforts.

The incidents are under investigation. No additional details have been released about the individuals targeted or the nature of the threats.

